See Cardi B, Hillary Clinton Mock Donald Trump in 'Corden' Skit at Grammys 2018

James Corden auditioned a group of celebrities – including Cardi B, DJ Khaled and Hillary Clinton – for the chance to make a spoken-word version of Michael Wolff's Trump administration tell-all Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House during an amusing skit at the Grammys on Sunday.

Corden set up the segment by noting that numerous politicians have won Grammys over the years in the Best Spoken Word Album category. "We know that our current President does love winning awards, and the good news is, he may just be the subject of next year's winner," Corden said. He then brought a series of star singers and rappers into the studio to read portions of Fire and Fury aloud.

John Legend, Cher and Snoop Dogg all audition for the spoof audio book, but it's Cardi B who truly shines. After reading a passage about how Trump likes to go to bed early with a cheeseburger, she seems genuinely shocked. "I can't believe this," she exclaims. "This is how he lives his life?!" DJ Khaled follows Cardi B, interrupting his reading for one of his famous asides – "another one!" – and bursts of air-horn.

Clinton gets the final word, somberly reading a passage about how Trump loves to eat at McDonalds. "That's the one," Corden says. Clinton appears very pleased. "The Grammy's in the bag?" she asks. "In the bag," Corden replies.

Fire and Fury became an instant hit thanks to its revealing details about Trump's 2016 campaign – and the news that Trump didn't want the volume to come out. In January, The New York Times reported that Wolff's publisher had already received orders for over 1 million copies of the book.