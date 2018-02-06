Gov't Mule Plot Spring Tour For Latest Album

Beloved jam band Gov't Mule will embark on a North American tour this spring in support of their latest album, Revolution Come... Revolution Go.

The 13-date run kicks off April 18th at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and wraps May 4th with the group's annual show in New Orleans during Jazz Fest. Black Stone Cherry will serve as support throughout most of the tour, though the Tangiers Blues Band will open an April 29th concert in Asbury Park, New Jersey and the Marcus King Band will perform at the New Orleans gig. Following their tour, Gov't Mule will play the Peach Music Festival, which takes place July 19th through 22nd in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for Gov't Mule's spring tour go on sale February 9th at 10 a.m. local time, while a pre-sale starts February 7th at 12 p.m. ET. Full ticket information is available on the band's website.

Gov't Mule released Revolution Come... Revolution Go last June, though, as the band told Rolling Stone, they started recording the LP on Election Day 2016. "The first thing we did, once we found out that [Donald Trump] had won, was we went in and played a blues tune to get it out of our systems," said frontman Warren Haynes. "No thoughts of putting it on the record; we just thought, let's go play some blues. We were just joking around – 'Wow, this is going to be a really dark record' – but somewhere along the line we decided, let's tackle these political songs, but let's also do all the positive stuff about making the world better and reflection and one-on-one relationships."



Gov't Mule Tour Dates



April 18 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center (with Black Stone Cherry)

April 19 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theater (with Black Stone Cherry)

April 20 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre (with Black Stone Cherry)

April 21 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome (with Black Stone Cherry)

April 22 – Charleston, WV @ Clay Center For the Arts & Sciences, Maier Foundation Performance Hall (with Black

Stone Cherry)

April 25 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

April 26 – Albany, NY @ The Palace Theatre (with Black Stone Cherry)

April 27 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

April 28 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

April 29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Music & Film Festival (with The Tangiers Blues Band)

May 2 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun (with Black Stone Cherry)

May 3 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre (with Black Stone Cherry)

May 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre (with The Marcus King Band)