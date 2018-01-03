Governors Ball 2018: Eminem, Jack White, Yeah Yeah Yeahs Top Lineup

Eminem, Jack White, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Travis Scott top the lineup for the 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival, set to take place June 1st through 3rd on Randall's Island in New York City.

The eighth installment of the festival will notably feature N.E.R.D. performing their first show in New York City since 2010. Super-producers Diplo and Mark Ronson will also debut their new project, Silk City, while New Jersey punk heroes the Gaslight Anthem will reunite to perform their beloved album, The '59 Sound, in its entirety.

Other artists set to perform at Governors Ball 2018 include include Halsey, Khalid, Chvrches, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Cut Copy, Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley, Dirty Projectors, Margo Price, D.R.A.M., 2 Chainz, the Glitch Mob, Vic Mensa, Japandroids, Kelela, Third Eye Blind, Brockhampton and Jay Electronica.

The full Governors Ball lineup is available to peruse on the festival's website. Three-day general admission tickets, as well as VIP passes, are available to purchase at a special "announce day" price. Regular pricing will resume midnight January 4th.

For Eminem, Governors Ball marks the rapper's second major 2018 festival appearance following Tuesday's Coachella-headlining announcement. The rapper recently released his new album, Revival.

Governors Ball also marks the first major solo performance for Jack White since he wrapped touring in support of his 2014 album, Lazaretto. The rocker has reportedly been working on a new LP, though he has yet to announce a release date or title. He recently shared a strange new musical collage and video titled, "Servings and Portions From My Boarding House Ranch." Governors Ball also marks a major show for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who performed their first concert in four years last October to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Fever to Tell.

