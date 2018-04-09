Goo Goo Dolls Revisit 'Dizzy Up The Girl' on 20th Anniversary Tour

Goo Goo Dolls will mark the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum album Dizzy Up the Girl on tour this fall. The band kicks off September 30th in Phoenix, Arizona and winds back around to end in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During each show, the Goo Goo Dolls plan to perform one portion of the show devoted to Dizzy followed by a second with other requisite songs. The 1997 album was a commercial zenith for the alt-rock group. The album included two of the band's biggest hits, "Iris" and "Slide." The record sold over four million copies in the United States, according to the RIAA.

In an interview with Billboard last year, lead singer John Rzeznik said he never tired of playing hits like "Iris." "It's as new as the first day I played it," he said. "I just find myself always grateful that song came into my life ... It's one of those things like getting hit by lightning: It doesn't happen very often."

The band's most recent full-length, Boxes, came out in 2016. They released the You Should Be Happy EP last year.



Goo Goo Dolls Tour Dates



September 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 2 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 3 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

October 5 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

October 7 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 9 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

October 10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

October 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

October 13 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 15 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 16 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

October 17 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

October 19 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea's Performing Arts Center

October 20 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea's Performing Arts Center

October 21 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

October 23 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

October 24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

October 26 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

October 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theater

October 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

October 30 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

November 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

November 3 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount THeater

November 8 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

November 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

November 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint