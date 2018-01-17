Glenn Frey's Widow Sues Hospital, Physician for Wrongful Death

The widow of Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, Cindy Frey, has filed a wrongful death suit against Mount Sinai Hospital and the musician's gastroenterologist.

Related Glenn Frey: An Oral History Bob Seger, J.D. Souther, Eagles members and others retrace the life and career of the late, great Eagles singer/songwriter

The suit accuses Mount Sinai and physician Steven Itzkowitz of negligence and failing to properly treat and diagnose the musician. Frey died in January 2016 from complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis – an inflammatory bowel disease – and pneumonia. Cindy Frey is seeking unspecified damages for pain and suffering, wrongful death and the loss of services of a spouse.

A representative for the Eagles declined to comment on the lawsuit, as did Cindy Frey's lawyer. A representative for Mount Sinai did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

According to the complaint, Frey was in Itzkowitz's care from October 19th, 2015 to November 2015. It alleges that Mount Sinai and Itzkowitz failed to "promptly and properly treat [Frey's] ulcerative colitis and associated symptoms and diseases of the bowel." It also claims Mount Sinai and Itzkowitz did not properly assess Frey for respiratory issues, ignored and did not treat an infection and did not promptly hospitalize him.

The suit reads: "As a result of the foregoing acts of negligence, Glenn Frey was rendered sick, lame and disabled, suffered injuries, pain, mental anguish, was compelled to seek medical care and attention, incurred expenses thereof, and was permanently injured and disabled until the time of his death."

In the years since Frey's death, the Eagles have reformed with members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt teaming with Vince Gill and Frey's son, Deacon. The group will embark on a North American tour this spring, starting March 12th in Indianapolis.

