George Clinton to Retire From Touring in 2019

George Clinton announced Friday that the Parliament-Funkadelic mastermind would retire from touring in May 2019.

Related As Boomer Musicians Retire, Concert Industry Faces Uncertain Future "It's extremely worrisome," says one high-powered agent. "Once these artists really do retire, who will be the replacements?"

"This has been coming a long time," Clinton said in a statement. "Anyone who has been to the shows over the past couple of years has noticed that I've been out front less and less."

Billboard reports that Clinton recently underwent pacemaker surgery but the procedure didn't impact his decision to retire. Clinton is the latest music legend to reveal their retirement from touring in recent months, following Elton John, Paul Simon, Ozzy Osbourne and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Although Clinton plans on retiring from touring, he hinted that the P-Funk brand would continue on without him. "Truth be told, it's never really been about me," Clinton said. "It's always been about the music and the band. That's the real P-Funk legacy. They'll still be funkin' long after I stop."

Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic have over 50 concerts scheduled for the remainder of 2018, including a North American leg and trips through Europe and Japan. Parliament also plan on releasing Medicaid Fraud Dog, the funk group's first album in nearly 40 years, later this year; the group released first single "I'm Gon Make U Sick O'Me" in January.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Clinton touched on Parliament-Funkadelic touring even after his death. "I already made a hologram," Clinton said. "I did it with the whole band. Maybe they can have it start performing in Vegas or some shit. I wanted to give something to my family."

