See George Clinton, Parliament's Trippy Hospital Adventure in New Video

George Clinton and his legendary funk outfit Parliament unveiled an outrageous new video for their song "I'm Gon Make U Sick O'Me," the group's first new song in 38 years.

The clip co-stars rapper Scarface as Dr. Feel Good, a harried medical practitioner who cuts through hospital chaos and red tape to prescribe an ailing Clinton the ideal antidote to his illness. The goofy hospital sequences are interspersed with some quintessentially trippy visuals.

Parliament released "I'm Gon Make U Sick O'Me" in January. The track is expected to appear on the group's upcoming album, Medicaid Fraud Dog, though a release date has yet to be announced. Medicaid Fraud Dog follows Parliament's 1980 album, Trombipulation. The band's sister act, Funkadelic, released a new record, First Ya Gotta Shake the Gate, in 2014.

Parliament have already spent much of 2018 on the road, and they'll continue to tour the U.S. and Europe throughout the summer. The trek will notably be Clinton's last as the musician plans to retire from touring in 2019.