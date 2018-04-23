Garbage Plot 'Version 2.0' 20th Anniversary Tour

Garbage will embark on a fall tour that celebrates the 20th anniversary of their Version 2.0. The band will perform the 1998 album in its entirety, as well as some of the Version 2.0-era B-sides, during the trek.
"Version 2:0 is, in my opinion, the quintessential Garbage record," Shirley Manson said in a statement. "We are all very grateful to the millions of people who took it to their hearts at the time it was released and to those who continue to love on it still".
The 17-date trek kicks off September 29th in Seattle and works its way eastward before concluding October 27th at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre. Tickets for the trek go on sale April 27th.
"Version 2.0 is the sound of a band growing up, evolving, and more than anything, gaining confidence," drummer Butch Vig added. "When we started recording, we made a conscious decision to not re-invent ourselves, but rather take everything we learned from our debut album and filter it through the new digital technology we were grappling with. Sonically, the album has moments of razor sharp clarity and soft beauty. Indeed, it's possibly our best album."
Garbage will reissue their Version 2.0 on June 22nd, pairing the album with 10 B-sides from the era.
Garbage Tour Dates
September 29 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
September 30 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
October 3 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
October 5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan Hotel
October 7 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
October 9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
October 11 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
October 12 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
October 13 - Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
October 17 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
October 18 - Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
October 20 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
October 21 - Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
October 23 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
October 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
October 26 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box
October 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre