G-Eazy's episode of the new rap documentary series Rapture shows a personal side of the Oakland rapper while he's on tour and in the studio.

"Every show I get to play is a blessing," says G-Eazy. The rapper reflects on his winding path to success, which started in a cramped bedroom he shared with his mother and brother in his grandmother's house. "I always want more. I will not fucking stop."

G-Eazy released his expansive third album, The Beautiful & Damned, in December with hit singles "No Limit" and "Him & I." The album featured guest appearances from Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Charlie Puth and Halsey, and debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200.



Rapture, the Netflix series produced by Mass Appeal, follows the career arc of a different rapper in each episode. Other highlighted artists include Logic, 2 Chainz, T.I. and Nas. All eight episodes of the series will premiere on March 30th.