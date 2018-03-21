G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign Unite for Summer Tour

G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert and Ty Dolla $ign will unite on a co-headlining "Endless Summer Tour." YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and DJ Murda Beatz will also perform during the 32-date jaunt, which launches July 20th in Seattle and concludes September 8th in Miami.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 23rd at 10 a.m. local time, and a pre-sale is available now via Live Nation and G-Eazy's official website. A trailer for the tour spotlights each of the rappers and includes a wild shot of Lil Uzi Vert stage diving.



G-Eazy documented his rise to stardom in YouTube documentary These Things Happened, which blends concert clips and vintage footage and intimate interviews. The Oakland emcee recently wrapped a solo tour promoting his fourth album, The Beautiful & Damned.

Lil Uzi Vert released his debut LP, Luv Is Rage 2, last year. The record includes his recently issued single "Sauce It Up" and "XO Tour Llif3," the latter of which cracked Rolling Stone's 50 Best Songs of 2017 list.

Ty Dolla $ign released his second full-length, Beach House 3, in October. The guest-packed LP included guest spots from Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, the-Dream, YG, Future, Swae Lee and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign Tour Dates



July 20 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 21 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 24 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

July 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 28 - Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 29 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 31 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre (without Ty Dolla Sign)

August 1 - San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre (without Ty Dolla Sign)

August 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion (without Ty Dolla Sign)

August 4 - Albuquerque, NM @Isleta Amphitheater

August 6 - Sioux City, IA - Battery Park @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City (without Lil Uzi Vert)

August 7 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

August 9 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

August 10 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion (without Ty Dolla Sign)

August 11 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 12 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 14 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (without Lil Uzi Vert)

August 16 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 22 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 24 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

August 25 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 26 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 28 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Wild Things Park (without Lil Uzi Vert)

August 30 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 31 - Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

September 1 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 4 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (without Ty Dolla Sign)

September 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 7 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 8 - Miami, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre