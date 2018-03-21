G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign Unite for Summer Tour

G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert and Ty Dolla $ign will unite on a co-headlining "Endless Summer Tour." YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and DJ Murda Beatz will also perform during the 32-date jaunt, which launches July 20th in Seattle and concludes September 8th in Miami.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 23rd at 10 a.m. local time, and a pre-sale is available now via Live Nation and G-Eazy's official website. A trailer for the tour spotlights each of the rappers and includes a wild shot of Lil Uzi Vert stage diving.
G-Eazy documented his rise to stardom in YouTube documentary These Things Happened, which blends concert clips and vintage footage and intimate interviews. The Oakland emcee recently wrapped a solo tour promoting his fourth album, The Beautiful & Damned.
Lil Uzi Vert released his debut LP, Luv Is Rage 2, last year. The record includes his recently issued single "Sauce It Up" and "XO Tour Llif3," the latter of which cracked Rolling Stone's 50 Best Songs of 2017 list.
Ty Dolla $ign released his second full-length, Beach House 3, in October. The guest-packed LP included guest spots from Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, the-Dream, YG, Future, Swae Lee and Wiz Khalifa, among others.
G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign Tour Dates
July 20 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 21 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 24 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
July 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 28 - Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 29 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 31 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre (without Ty Dolla Sign)
August 1 - San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre (without Ty Dolla Sign)
August 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion (without Ty Dolla Sign)
August 4 - Albuquerque, NM @Isleta Amphitheater
August 6 - Sioux City, IA - Battery Park @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City (without Lil Uzi Vert)
August 7 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
August 9 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
August 10 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion (without Ty Dolla Sign)
August 11 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
August 12 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 14 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (without Lil Uzi Vert)
August 16 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 22 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 24 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
August 25 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 26 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 28 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Wild Things Park (without Lil Uzi Vert)
August 30 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 31 - Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
September 1 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 4 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (without Ty Dolla Sign)
September 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 7 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 8 - Miami, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre