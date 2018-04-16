Fyre Festival: Docuseries on Disastrous Event in the Works at Hulu

The story of the disastrous Fyre Festival will be told in an upcoming docuseries that Hulu will stream in 2019.

The Cinemart – the production company behind Jay-Z's Time: The Kalief Browder Story and Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story – will develop the project alongside Billboard and Mic.

The still-untitled docuseries will feature interviews with "inside sources that range from local Bahamians, stranded festivalgoers, vendors and investors," the Hollywood Reporter writes, and include never-before-seen footage from the planned "ultra-luxury" music festival, a brainchild of entrepreneur Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule.



The story of what occurred at Fyre Festival is now infamous: Festivalgoers, after shelling out thousands of dollars for tickets and transportation, arrived in the Bahamas to find ramshackle tents instead of the promised luxurious cabanas, cheese sandwiches instead of the advertised chef-prepared meals and a barren music lineup after the majority of acts – like Major Lazer and Blink-182 – canceled prior to the fest.

One day into the festival, following a deluge of social media video showcasing the uninviting conditions at Fyre, the fest was canceled, but that was only the beginning of McFarland's troubles: The 25-year-old was arrested on numerous charges related to his Fyre Media, and faces over $100 million in lawsuits from festivalgoers following their nightmarish Fyre experience.

After initially pleading not guilty, McFarland changed course and pleaded guilty in March to misleading investors and wire fraud. As part of the plea deal, McFarland faces a 97-to-120 month prison sentence when the judge sentences him on June 21st.

The Fyre docuseries will focus on what exactly went wrong with the festival and who was to blame, thanks in part to leaked documents, emails and recordings the producers have acquired.