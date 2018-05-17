FYF Fest Announces My Bloody Valentine, Stephen Malkmus Makeup Shows

FYF Fest, which organizers canceled earlier this month, has announced makeup shows for several of the acts originally booked to perform at the event. The long-running festival, which was to celebrate its 15th anniversary, had been scheduled to take place on July 21st and 22nd at Exposition Park in Los Angeles.

Performances by serpentwithfeet, Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks, Dommengang, Car Seat Headrest, U.S. Girls, Lawrence Rothman, Glassjaw, JPEGMAFIA, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Neil Frances, Bicep, Courtesy & Dave P, My Bloody Valentine, Protomartyr and Kali Uchis have been rescheduled at various venues for July dates, with the latter show in September. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Billboard– which first reported on the festival's impending cancellation – cited low ticket sales. However, organizers called it a "difficult decision" and said in a statement that the team "felt unable to present an experience on par with the expectations of our loyal fans and the Los Angeles music community this year."

Last fall, founder Sean Carlson stepped away from the festival following accusations of sexual assault. Jennifer Yacoubian, booker for promoter Goldenvoice, stepped in to cull the lineup.

FYF Fest Makeup Concerts

July 17 – serpentwithfeet @ The Echo

July 19 – Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks, Dommengang @ The Roxy

July 20 – Car Seat Headrest @ The Wiltern

July 20 – U.S. Girls, Lawrence Rothman @ El Rey Theatre

July 21 – Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Neil Frances @ The Observatory

July 21 – Bicep, Courtesy & Dave P @ Lazaro's Latin Lounge

July 22 – My Bloody Valentine, Protomartyr @ Shrine Expo Hall

September 21 – Kali Uchis @ Shrine Expo Hall