DJ Esco attends a lavish house party with Future and Schoolboy Q in his quirky "Code of Honor" video.

The clip opens like an outdated sitcom, with DJ Esco confronting his overbearing boss. After hearing he has to work overtime on the day of his friends' barbecue, he storms out and rides his BMX bike up to a swanky Beverly Hills home, where Future and Schoolboy Q rap next to flashy cars.

The minimalist "Code of Honor" highlights DJ Esco's upcoming album, Kolorblind, out March 30th via Freebandz/Epic Records. The DJ previously teamed with Future for the 2016 mixtape Project E.T., which also featured contributions from Drake, 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Lil Uzi Vert, Rae Sremmurd, Casey Veggies, Rich Homie Quan and DJ Mustard, among others.

Future, who recently issued the single "I.C.W.N.T.," is producing Director X's upcoming Superfly remake. Schoolboy Q will also join Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment label mates SZA, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR and Lance Skiiwalker on a North American tour launching May 4th.