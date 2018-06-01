Future Recruits Miguel, Lil Wayne for 'Superfly' Soundtrack

Future executive produced and curated the upcoming soundtrack to blaxploitation crime-drama remake Superfly, recruiting several hip-hop and R&B stars to appear on the LP. The Atlanta rapper appears on 11 of the album's 13 cuts, with Miguel and Sleepy Brown occupying the other two tracks; Lil Wayne, Khalid, 21 Savage, Young Thug, PartyNextDoor, H.E.R., Yung Bans and Gunna make guest spots throughout.

Superfly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out June 8th via Epic Records and will be available as a special, limited-edition cassette at all Urban Outfitters locations the same day. Prior to the album release, Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe will premiere Khalid and H.E.R.'s "This Way" as his latest "World Record" on June 5th, and Future will issue his Zaytoven-produced solo single "Walk on Minks" on June 6th.

Future also produced the Superfly film – which hits theaters June 13th – alongside Joel Silver (The Matrix, Die Hard, Lethal Weapon). Acclaimed music video filmmaker Director X helmed the remake of 1972's Super Fly, best-known for its funky Curtis Mayfield soundtrack.

The revamped Superfly, highlighted in Rolling Stone's Summer Movie Preview 2018, stars Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis and Jennifer Morrison.



Superfly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List



1. Sleepy Brown – "If You Want It"

2. Future 21 Savage – "What's Up With That" (fetaureing 21 Savage)

3. Future – "No Shame” (featuring PartyNextDoor)

4. Future – "Walk On Minks"

5. Future – "Tie My Shoes" (featuring Young Thug)

6. Future – "Stains"

7. Future – "Show My Chain Some Love" (featuring Young Thug)

8. Miguel – "R.A.N."

9. Khalid x H.E.R. – "This Way"

10. Future– "Bag" (featuring Yung Bans)

11. Future – "Drive Itself" (featuring Lil Wayne)

12. Future – "Money Train" (featuring Young Thug and Gunna)

13. Future – "Nowhere"