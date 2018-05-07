Hear Future Team With Chance the Rapper, King Louie for 'My Peak'

Future teamed with Chance the Rapper and King Louie on "My Peak," an oft-bootlegged track that Future officially released Monday.

Related Future: Syrup, Strippers, Heavy Angst With the Superstar MC "I embraced what I thought people was gonna hate about me. I was gonna turn the hate into love"

The DJ Esco-produced track has been around since at least February 2017, when Chance the Rapper previewed the song on his social media and, later that year, performed his verse live in concert.

However, a high-quality version of the song remained unreleased until it popped up without warning Monday on Future's official YouTube page, Stereogum noted. Future provides the place-setting chorus over the piano-laden trap beat before Chicago rappers Chance and King Louie deliver their verses.

Future and Chance the Rapper previously collaborated on Coloring Book's "Smoke Break."

It's been nearly 15 months since the prolific Future released his pair of Number One albums, 2017's Future and Hndrxx, but the rapper kept busy with a joint LP with Young Thug (Super Slimey) and a marquee slot on DJ Esco's Kolorblind. Future will also contribute new music, including first single "No Shame," to the upcoming Superfly remake, which he's co-producing. It's unclear whether "My Peak" is now also destined for that soundtrack or is a one-off release.