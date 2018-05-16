Future Islands Plot North American Fall Tour

Future Islands expanded their live itinerary with a new run of shows in the U.S. and Canada. The 25-date leg launches August 26th in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and concludes September 28th in Washington D.C.
The Baltimore synth-pop trio have partnered with PLUS1 for their newly scheduled gigs, pledging one dollar from each ticket sale to organizations focused on "equity, dignity and access to communities who need it."
The band's schedule also includes previously announced Europe and U.K. dates for June and July, along with an August 4th spot at Montreal's Osheaga Festival and a tour-ending September 30th show alongside 4AD labelmates the National in Forest Hills, New York.
Future Islands have toured steadily over the past year, promoting their fifth LP, 2017's The Far Field. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, frontman Samuel Herring enthused about his love of live performance.
"I don't really have a 'happy place'; a happy memory is also something you long for, something that's not there, so I don't really have them," he said. "I go to the coast when I'm home and it makes me feel like a kid again. It's beautiful to hear the sounds, to smell it. … But it all becomes the longing for something that's not there. My happiest place in this world is the stage. That's where I have purpose. It's what makes me know I deserve to be – not that I need to be – on this earth."
Future Islands 2018 North American Tour Dates
August 4 - Montreal, ON @ Osheaga Festival
August 26 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
August 27 - London, ON @ London Music Hall
August 28 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
August 29 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
August 31 - Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks
September 1 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton CummingsTheatre
September 2 - Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol Music Club
September 4 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
September 5 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
September 7 - Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom
September 8 - Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom
September 9 - Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall
September 10 - Reno, NV @ Cargo at Whitney Park
September 12 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
September 14 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
September 15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
September 16 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
September 18 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
September 22 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
September 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
September 25 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
September 26 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
September 27 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte
September 28 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
September 30 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium