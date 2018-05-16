Future Islands Plot North American Fall Tour

Future Islands expanded their live itinerary with a new run of shows in the U.S. and Canada. The 25-date leg launches August 26th in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and concludes September 28th in Washington D.C.

Related Future Islands: The Unlikely Rise of Baltimore's Heartache Kings Inside the trio's remarkable journey from college-town weirdos to synth-pop phenoms – and the darkness that fuels their festival-ready anthems

The Baltimore synth-pop trio have partnered with PLUS1 for their newly scheduled gigs, pledging one dollar from each ticket sale to organizations focused on "equity, dignity and access to communities who need it."

The band's schedule also includes previously announced Europe and U.K. dates for June and July, along with an August 4th spot at Montreal's Osheaga Festival and a tour-ending September 30th show alongside 4AD labelmates the National in Forest Hills, New York.

Future Islands have toured steadily over the past year, promoting their fifth LP, 2017's The Far Field. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, frontman Samuel Herring enthused about his love of live performance.

"I don't really have a 'happy place'; a happy memory is also something you long for, something that's not there, so I don't really have them," he said. "I go to the coast when I'm home and it makes me feel like a kid again. It's beautiful to hear the sounds, to smell it. … But it all becomes the longing for something that's not there. My happiest place in this world is the stage. That's where I have purpose. It's what makes me know I deserve to be – not that I need to be – on this earth."

Future Islands 2018 North American Tour Dates

August 4 - Montreal, ON @ Osheaga Festival

August 26 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

August 27 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

August 28 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

August 29 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

August 31 - Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks

September 1 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton CummingsTheatre

September 2 - Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol Music Club

September 4 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

September 5 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

September 7 - Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom

September 8 - Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom

September 9 - Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

September 10 - Reno, NV @ Cargo at Whitney Park

September 12 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

September 14 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu

September 15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

September 16 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

September 18 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

September 22 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

September 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

September 25 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

September 26 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

September 27 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte

September 28 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

September 30 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium