Frightened Rabbit Singer Scott Hutchison Reported Missing

Scott Hutchison, the singer-songwriter of Scottish indie-rock group Frightened Rabbit, is missing and his bandmates are concerned about his wellbeing.

"We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now," Frightened Rabbit tweeted Wednesday morning. "He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland."

Hutchison was last seen in surveillance video Tuesday at the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry outside Edinburgh, Scotland. Earlier in the day, the singer sent a pair of "worrying" tweets: "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it’s not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones" and "I'm away now. Thanks."

Inspector Graeme Dignan of the Scotland Police told the BBC, "We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward. If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately. I'd also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends or with police, to let us know he is alright."

Frightened Rabbit, which features Hutchison alongside his brother Grant Hutchison, formed in 2003 and have released five studio albums, most recently 2016's Painting of a Panic Attack. In April, the Hutchison brothers released Dance Music from their side project Mastersystem.

Frightened Rabbit also recently announced a tour to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the band's 2008 album The Midnight Organ Fight.