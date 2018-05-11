Frightened Rabbit Singer Scott Hutchison Dead at 36

A body found in the search for Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison has been identified as the singer-songwriter, police confirmed Friday morning. Hutchison was reported missing late Tuesday night in South Queensferry outside Edinburgh, Scotland after sending a pair of "worrying" tweets.

Hutchison's body was found late Thursday night in the Port Edgar marina between the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing. Police later confirmed Hutchison's death, ITV reports.

"As a family, we are utterly devastated with the tragic loss of our beloved Scott. Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself," Hutchison's family wrote (via The Scottish Sun).

"Scott, like many artists, wore his heart on his sleeve and that was evident in the lyrics of his music and the content of many of his social media posts. He was passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew. Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humour and was a great person to be around. In addition to his musical success, Scott was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. Despite whatever else was going on in his life he always had time for those he cared for."

Prior to his disappearance, Hutchison tweeted, "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it’s not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones" and "I'm away now. Thanks."

After surveillance video last caught Hutchison at an area hotel, his Frightened Rabbit bandmates, which includes his brother Grant Hutchison, tweeted, "We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now."

As the Daily Mail notes, the Forth Road Bridge location had significance to Hutchison: On Frightened Rabbit's "Floating in the Forth," from 2008's The Midnight Organ Fight, Hutchison weighed jumping into the water to find "peace."

"And fully clothed, I float away. Down the Forth, into the sea. Am I ready to leap Is there peace beneath the roar of the Forth Road Bridge?," Hutchison sang before concluding at track's end, "I think I'll save suicide for another year."



"Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you. Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles," Hutchison's family wrote.

"His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues."

Hutchison formed Frightened Rabbit in 2003. The Scottish indie-rock group recorded five studio albums, most recently 2016's Painting of a Panic Attack. The Hutchison brothers released Dance Music from their side project Mastersystem in April. Frightened Rabbit also announced a tour to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the band's 2008 album The Midnight Organ Fight.

Belle and Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch tweeted Friday, "Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome. Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it."

Alt-J wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the news of our labelmate Scott Hutchison, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. In the UK, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. You are never alone."

