Frightened Rabbit: Search Continues for Missing Singer Scott Hutchison

Scott Hutchison, singer of Scottish indie-rock band Frightened Rabbit, remains missing. The songwriter was last seen leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry early Wednesday morning. Local police are seeking information from two individuals seen passing the musician on CCTV footage.

Journalist James Matthews tweeted a statement he obtained from police, urging anyone with knowledge of Hutchison's whereabouts to "immediately" contact authorities. "It is important to stress that at this time we do not know definitively where Scott has headed after leaving the Dakota Hotel, and the assistance of the public is therefore vital to help us with this investigation," said Chief Inspector Alan Carson.

Frightened Rabbit also tweeted a statement, thanking fans for their support and urging them to continue spreading the word. "We have no news to report on Scott's whereabouts this morning," the band wrote.

Meanwhile, Grant Hutchison, Scott's brother and bandmate in both Frightened Rabbit and Mastersystem, spoke to Radio X about the search, as Stereogum reports. "Just come back," he said in a direct plea to his brother. "There's nothing so insurmountable that we can't figure it out together and help you to get better. We're all here for you, and we all love you very much. You can see the support online, as well. Then just know that everyone loves you very much, and we just want you to come back and be safe."

Before Hutchison initially went missing, the singer sent a pair of concerning tweets: "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it’s not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones" and "I'm away now. Thanks." The band tweeted their concern over the musician's well-being, writing, "He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now."