Franz Ferdinand Play Funky, Noisy 'Feel the Love Go' on 'Colbert'

Franz Ferdinand added a freeform edge to their single "Feel the Love Go" on Wednesday's Late Show, recruiting No Wave saxophonist James Chance for a wailing, climactic solo.

The Scottish dance-rock band replicated the song's throbbing synth-bass, electronic-tinged disco drums and funk-rock guitar riffs, as singer Alex Kapranos strutted across the stage in a silky shirt and adorably high-waisted dad slacks. The frontman tapped into his inner David Byrne circa Stop Making Sense, throwing his arms around and twisting in place. Chance's sax lines closed the performance with an unexpected blast of dissonance – contrasting with the sultry symmetry of the main groove.

"Feel the Love Go" is the second single from Franz Ferdinand's recently issued fifth LP, Always Ascending. The band recently launched a North American tour that continues April 27th with a sold-out show in Minneapolis, Minnesota and runs through mid-August.

The quartet detailed their creative mindset and career goals in a recent installment of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. "I think it was a lot of harder in the Fifties and Sixties to be over the age of 22 and still playing in the band," Kapranos said. "Now quite a few folk have aged before us. If you look at somebody like Bowie making that incredible record just before his 70th birthday when he died, it's obvious to anybody that you can maintain a high level of creative impetus throughout your life."