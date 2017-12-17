See Foo Fighters Turn 'Everlong' Into Christmas Medley on 'SNL'

Foo Fighters transformed their hit "Everlong" into a Christmas medley on Saturday Night Live, where the band served as musical guest on the 2017 finale.

For the band's second performance of the night, Dave Grohl, wearing a festive red sweater, delivered a slowed-down, solo rendition of the 1997 single. However, after the second chorus, the house lights flipped on and the rest of Foo Fighters immediately launched into Darlene Love's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Foo Fighters' three backup singers took turns taking lead on the A Christmas Gift for You track, which the band eventually morphed into the Vince Guaraldi Trio's classic A Charlie Brown Christmas theme "Linus & Lucy." Foo Fighters performed that instrumental in a similar Christmas-themed prog-rock style as Tran-Siberian Orchestra.

Foo Fighters opened their latest SNL visit with "The Sky Is a Neighborhood," a track off the band's Concrete and Gold, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017: