See Foo Fighters Perform 'The Sky Is a Neighborhood' at Brit Awards

Foo Fighters, who have won five BRIT awards over the course of their career, performed at the Brit Awards ceremony for the first time on Wednesday. They also took home the International Group award for the fourth time, having won the category previously in 2008, 2012 and 2015. In 2008, the band was the recipient of the Brit award for International Album as well.

For their performance of "The Sky Is a Neighborhood," Foo Fighters appeared on top of the roof of a makeshift house, mirroring the official video for the song, which appears on 2017's Concrete and Gold. The "hastily constructed ski chalet" as host Jake Whitehall called it, was set against a moon and starlit sky backdrop. Though the setting seemed tranquil, the performance was not. The rousing tune, coupled with Grohl's raspy vocals, was met by an audience who headbanged along during their set.

Grohl dedicated their International Group award to fellow rockers. "This one goes out to all the musicians who get up on stage and plug in and play," he said. "And long live rock and roll."