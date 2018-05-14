Foo Fighters, Iggy Pop, Tenacious D Lead Cal Jam 2018

As promised, Foo Fighters' Cal Jam will return to San Bernardino, California this October with Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet and many more artists in tow.

Dave Grohl and company will headline the Saturday festivities on October 6th at Glen Helen Regional Park. Iggy Pop and his Josh Homme-led Post Pop Depression band, Garbage, Tenacious D, Silversun Pickups, Manchester Orchestra, Deer Tick and more are also on tap for the 12-hour concert Saturday.

Also on this year's lineup: Grohl's Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic and the bassist's new band Giants in the Trees, as well as Rhode Island rockers Deer Tick. In 2014, Foo Fighters' Grohl and Pat Smear, Novoselic and Deer Tick's John McCauley staged a post-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame secret show in Brooklyn to celebrate Nirvana's induction. Like last year, Foo Fighters have curated the festival's entire lineup.

Cal Jam's Friday night party on October 5th will feature a headlining performance by Billy Idol, a comedy set by Bridget Everett, the Mexican Morrissey tribute act Mexrrissey, a comedy tent curated by Grohl's cousin and comedian Tim Hanlon and more.

Tickets for Cal Jam 2018 go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. PST at the festival's website.

Grohl revived the long-dormant California Jam fest in 2017 with Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, the Kills and Liam Gallagher.