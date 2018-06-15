See Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses Play Scorching 'It's So Easy'

Foo Fighters surprised fans during their Firenze Rocks Festival set in Florence, Italy on Thursday when they invited members of Guns N' Roses onstage to perform the latter's Appetite for Destruction classic, "It's So Easy."

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan hit the stage for their scorching song with thrashing musical accompaniment from the Foo Fighters. The joint performance took place during Foo Fighters' headlining appearance at the festival, which was a stop on their current Concrete and Gold tour. Their set included hits such as "Learn to Fly," "My Hero" and encore songs "Times Like These," "This is a Call" and "Everlong" alongside newer tune "The Sky is My Neighborhood" and they also covered Queen's "Under Pressure."

The band members have crashed each other's sets previously as well as lent each other a hand, or rather a throne. Last year, Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl performed "Paradise City" with Guns N' Roses during the band's tour stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prior to that performance, Rose called Grohl "a lifesaver." The comment was likely a nod to the singer borrowing Grohl's massive Foo Fighters throne – which Grohl needed to continue touring after breaking his leg in an in-concert accident – when Rose broke his own foot a few weeks prior to the Not in This Lifetime tour.

Guns N' Roses, who are in the midst of the international leg of their Not in This Lifetime tour, are scheduled to headline Firenze Rocks Festival on Friday.