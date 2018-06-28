See Florence and the Machine Bring Rapturous Song 'Hunger' to 'Colbert'

Florence and the Machine performed the impassioned new song "Hunger" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday. The track will appear on the group's upcoming album High as Hope, out June 29th.

Florence and the Machine draped much of the stage in a dusty pink cloth, creating the sensation of a blank space, which singer Florence Welch filled with every dash and twist across the boards. On "Hunger," Welch meditates on age, love and the never-ending quest for fulfillment, and she belted the lyrics with plenty of verve, "Oh, but you and all your vibrant youth/ How could anything bad ever happen to you?/ You make a fool of death with your beauty, and for a moment."

High as Hope follows Florence and the Machine's 2015 LP How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. Along with "Hunger," the group shared two other album cuts "Big God" and "Sky Full of Song," which was also released as a seven-inch single on Record Store Day.

Florence and the Machine will launch a North American tour in support of High as Hope August 5th in Montreal, Canada.