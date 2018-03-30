Florence and the Machine, Janet Jackson to Headline 2018 FYF Festival

Florence and the Machine and Janet Jackson will headline the 2018 FYF Festival. The Breeders, Future, the xx, My Bloody Valentine, St. Vincent, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Car Seat Headrest, Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks and more will also perform at the 15th anniversary event, scheduled for July 21st and 22nd at Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles.

Weekend and single-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale Friday, April 6th at noon PT. A pre-sale for American Express card members will run from Tuesday, April 3rd at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 5th at 10 p.m. PT.

FYF Festival will also include performances from Amber Mark, Bicep, Courtesy, Cuco, Curtis Harding, Daphni, Glassjaw, Jayda G, JPEGMAFIA, Lawrence Rothman, Lena Willikens, Moodymann, Neil Frances, Nils Frahm, Pachanga Boys, Palm, Prettiest Eyes, Protomartyr, Roman Flügel, serpentwithfeet, Skating Polly, Skepta, Sudan Archives, U.S. Girls and Youth Code.

Jennifer Yacoubian, booker for FYF and Goldenvoice, said diversity was a key component of this year's music selection. "In the past 15 years, this festival has grown immensely with a strong team of women and men behind it to bring fans the best weekend of summer," she wrote. "And with incredible artists like Janet Jackson and Florence + The Machine topping this year's bill, we are so psyched to have two badass women leading the roster as we head into FYF Fest 2018."

FYF will support the L.A. community at the event, incorporating art installations from local artists and food options from local restaurants. For the fourth consecutive year, FYF is partnering with Plus 1 to donate one dollar from each ticket sale to charitable organizations. Additional details of the initiative will be announced soon.