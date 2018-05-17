Watch Florence and the Machine Belt New Song 'Hunger' on 'Fallon'

Florence and the Machine performed an uplifting rendition of their new song, "Hunger," on The Tonight Show Wednesday. The track will appear on the rock outfit's upcoming album, High as Hope, out June 29th.

"Hunger" finds Florence Welch meditating on age, love and the never-ending quest for fulfillment over thumping, orchestral instrumentals. The band performed the anthem on a stage filled with pink flowers, but Welch repeatedly flew off the boards and danced towards the Tonight Show audience, never missing a note.

High as Hope marks Florence and the Machine's first LP since 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. Prior to "Hunger," the group shared album cut "Sky Full of Song," which was also released as a seven-inch single on Record Store Day.

Welch recorded most of High as Hope in her studio in Peckham, London, before finishing the record in Los Angeles in New York. The LP will feature guest appearances from the xx's Jamie xx, Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Kelsey Lu.