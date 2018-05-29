Florence and the Machine Announce North American Tour

Florence and the Machine announced a North American tour, which kicks off this summer and continues through the fall. St. Vincent, Lizzo, Kamasi Washington, Grizzly Bear, Perfume Genius, Beth Ditto, Billie Eilish and Wet will open for the band on various dates.

The 23-date tour begins at Osheaga in Montreal, QC, Canada, before a string of dates on the west coast in the United States and a stop in Vancouver, BC, Canada. It then continues through the south, east coast, heads to Toronto, ON, Canada and then wraps in the Midwest at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Florence and the Machine, which opened for the Rolling Stones over the weekend, will be releasing their fourth studio album, High as Hope, on June 29th via Republic. Earlier this month, they released the LP's first single, "Hunger," which they performed on the season finale of The Voice and also during The Tonight Show.



Florence and the Machine Tour Dates



August 5 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Osheaga

August 9 – Lake Tahoe, Nevada @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

August 11 – San Francisco, California @ Outside Lands

September 8 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Skookum Festival

September 10 – Seattle, Washington @ KeyArena**

September 11 – Portland, Oregon @ Moda Center**

September 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center**

September 15 – Denver, Colorado @ Grandoozy Festival

September 22 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ Life is Beautiful

September 23 – San Diego, California @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl***

September 25 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl***

September 29 – Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory***

September 30 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion***

October 2 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena****

October 3 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Spectrum Center****

October 5 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem*****

October 9 – New York, New York @ Barclays Center

October 12 – Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

October 13 – Uncasville, Connecticut @ Mohegan Sun Arena******

October 14 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center******

October 16 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Air Canada Centre******

October 19 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center*******

October 20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Target Center*******





*with Wet

**with St. Vincent and Lizzo

***with Kamasi Washington

****with Billie Eilish

*****with Beth Ditto

******with Grizzly Bear

*******with Perfume Genius