Flatbush Zombies Prep New LP, Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies announced release dates for three new projects including their second LP, Vacation in Hell, out on April 6th.

Vacation in Hell follows the group's acclaimed debut LP, 2016's 3001: A Laced Odyssey, which debuted at Number 10 on the Billboard 200. The trio toured heavily behind the album, including festival slots at Panorama, Bonnaroo and Reading and Leeds.

Frequent creative collaborator Ellington Hammond chronicled that busy two-year period in the upcoming documentary, out April 2nd, which follows rapper-producer Erick "The Architect" Elliott, Dimitri "Meechy Darko" Simms and Antonio "Zombie Juice" Lewis on the road and at home in Brooklyn. A black-and-white trailer for the film blends ruminative footage of Elliott playing piano and guitar with intense shots of Flatbush Zombies performing onstage.







Elliott will also put out a solo instrumental album, ARCstrumentals 2, on February 16th. Elliott has released a handful of solo mixtapes as the Architect over the last eight years. He most recently issued ARCstrumentals: Vol. 1 in 2015.