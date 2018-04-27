Flaming Lips Ready Massive 'Greatest Hits, Vol. 1'

The Flaming Lips will revisit their trailblazing career with the band's first greatest hits collection, a massive three-disc set spanning their entire Warner Bros. catalog.

Greatest Hits, Vol. 1, due out June 1st, will boast all of the band's singles from 1992's Hit to Death in the Future Head to 2017's Oczy Mlody, plus B-sides, outtakes and previously unreleased tracks. Each track on Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 has been remastered from the original tape source by the band's longtime producer Dave Fridmann.

In addition to the deluxe edition of Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 that will arrive digitally and on three CDs, the Flaming Lips will also condense their Warner Bros. output to 11 songs for the vinyl edition of the best-of compilation. Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 is available to preorder now in a variety of bundles at the band's site.

Fans who preorder the album will receive an instant download of "We Can't Predict the Future," a track that Wayne Coyne and company initially recorded during a 1999 BBC session and later released on The Soft Bulletin reissue.

Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 Track List



Disc 1:

1. Talkin' 'Bout The Smiling Deathporn Immortality Blues (Everyone Wants

To Live Forever)

2. Hit Me Like You Did The First Time

3. Frogs

4. Felt Good To Burn

5. Turn It On

6. She Don't Use Jelly

7. Chewin The Apple Of Your Eye

8. Slow Nerve Action

9. Psychiatric Explorations of The Fetus With Needles

10. Brainville

11. Lightning Strikes The Postman

12. When You Smile

13. Bad Days (Aurally Excited Version)

14. Riding To Work In The Year 2025

15. Race For The Prize (Sacrifice Of The New Scientists)

16. Waitin’ For A Superman (Is It Getting Heavy?)

17. The Spark That Bled

18. What Is the Light?



Disc 2:

1. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1

2. In The Morning Of The Magicians

3. All We Have Is Now

4. Do You Realize??

5. The W.A.N.D.

6. Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung

7. Vein Of Stars

8. The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song

9. Convinced Of The Hex

10. See The Leaves

11. Silver Trembling Hands

12. Is David Bowie Dying?

13. Try To Explain

14. Always There In Our Hearts

15. How??

16. There Should Be Unicorns

17. The Castle



Disc 3:

1. Zero to A Million (Demo)

2. Jets (Cupid's Kiss Vs The Psyche Of Death) (2-Track Demo)

3. Thirty-Five Thousand Feet Of Despair

4. The Captain

5. 1000 Ft. Hands

6. Noodling Theme (Epic Sunset Mix #5)

7. Up Above The Daily Hum

8. The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song (In Anatropous Reflex)

9. We Can't Predict The Future

10. Your Face Can Tell The Future

11. You Gotta Hold On

12. What Does It Mean?

13. Spider-man Vs Muhammad Ali

14. I Was Zapped By The Lucky Super Rainbow

15. Enthusiasm For Life Defeats Existential Fear Part 2

16. If I Only Had A Brain

17. Silent Night / Lord, Can You Hear Me

Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 Vinyl Track List



1. Do You Realize??

2. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1

3. Race For The Prize

4. Waitin' For A Superman

5. When You Smile

6. She Don't Use Jelly

7. Bad Days (Aurally Excited Version)

8. The W.A.N.D.

9. Silver Trembling Hands

10. The Castle

11. The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song