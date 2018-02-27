Flaming Lips Extend North American Tour

The Flaming Lips added a new run of West Coast dates to their 2018 North American tour itinerary. The group is already scheduled to play a handful of shows this March, after which they'll kick off another leg May 31st at the Jackson Hole Center for the Arts in Jackson, Wyoming.

The short West Coast trek will also include stops in Eugene, Oregon, Seattle and Garden City, Idaho before wrapping June 8th at Belly Up Aspen in Aspen, Colorado. Tickets for these shows go on sale March 2nd, with complete information available on the Flaming Lips' website.

The first leg of the Flaming Lips' North American tour kicks off March 3rd with a set at the Okeechobee Festival in Okeechobee, Florida and wraps March 11th at the Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Following their U.S. dates in June, the Flaming Lips will play a pair of concerts in Canada then embark on a short European tour.

The Flaming Lips released their latest album, Oczy Mlody, last year.

Flaming Lips Tour Dates



