FKA Twigs Reveals 'Excruciating' Battle With Tumors

FKA Twigs revealed Monday that she has spent the past five months recovering following a battle with tumors.
In December, the singer underwent laparoscopic surgery to remove six fibroid tumors from her uterus.
"The tumors were pretty huge, the size of 2 cooking apples, 3 kiwis and a couple of [strawberries]. A fruit bowl of pain everyday," Twigs wrote on Instagram. "The nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant."
Twigs continued, "I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again. I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked."
Twigs' recovery is evident in the video that accompanied the news of her health issue, with the singer pole dancing without any post-surgery hesitation.
"Today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical," she wrote. "Thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again."
Twigs also wrote some words of encouragement for women dealing with a similar health issue. "I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumors and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone," she wrote. "You can get through this."
