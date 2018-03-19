Film of David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Musical to Get Live Score

A film version of the London production of Lazarus, the musical that was one of David Bowie's last works, will get a special screening in Brooklyn this spring with a live accompaniment by the band that joined the cast on its original run. The event, billed as a "motion picture/live soundtrack experience," will take place at the Kings Theatre on May 2nd.

Bowie handpicked the seven-piece band, which last performed the nearly-20-song set together on the final night of Lazarus' off-Broadway run in New York. It consists of keyboardist and musical director Henry Hey, who rearranged Bowie's hits for the production, alongside keyboardist-guitarist J.J. Appleton, drummer Brian Delaney, saxophonist Lucas Dodd, bassist Fima Ephron, trombonist Karl Lyden and guitarist Chris McQueen. Tickets go on sale March 20th through Ticketmaster.

They will be accompanying the London cast (on screen) which featured Dexter's Michael C. Hall as Thomas Jerome Newton (Bowie's role in the 1976 film The Man Who Fell to Earth) with Amy Lennox, Sophia Anne Caruso, Michael Esper and Jamie Muscato, among others.

Bowie wrote the musical with Enda Walsh, best known for the musical Once, as a prequel to Walter Tevis' sci-fi novel The Man Who Fell to Earth. The song score included reworked versions of hits like "Heroes" and "Life on Mars?," album favorites like Low's "Always Crashing in the Same Car" and four originals written specifically for Lazarus, including the title cut which later appeared on his Blackstar album.

It opened in New York on December 7th, 2015. The original run sold out almost immediately. It ran in London from November 8th, 2016 to January 22nd, 2017. A recording of the New York cast came out in 2016 with three of the songs written for the show sung by Bowie, which were among the last he worked on.