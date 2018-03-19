Fifth Harmony Announce Indefinite Hiatus to 'Pursue Solo Endeavors'

Fifth Harmony have announced an indefinite hiatus to pursue individual solo careers. The news comes nearly a year and a half after parting ways with member Camila Cabello, who released her debut solo album in January.

"Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever," the band said in a statement posted on social media. "After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors."



Over the last year, each member has already released or been featured on projects outside of Fifth Harmony. Most notably, Lauren Jauregui has appeared on songs with Halsey, Steve Aoki and Ty Dolla Sign. Normani Kordei teamed up with Grammy-nominated Khalid for the track "Love Lies" for the Love, Simon soundtrack and had released Solange and Tory Lanez covers on her personal SoundCloud account.

"We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals," they wrote. "In doing this, we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family."

The girl group has three international concerts lined up for May in support of their third and self-titled album, which was released last summer. As assured in their statement, they will honor those previous commitments.