Father John Misty Previews New LP 'God's Favorite Customer' With Two Songs

Father John Misty released two new songs, "Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All" and "Just Dumb Enough to Try," from his forthcoming album, God's Favorite Customer, out June 1st via Sub Pop/Bella Union.

"Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All" finds Father John Misty cutting through a rollicking mix of piano, drums and guitar with a cheeky falsetto vocal performance. "Like an oil tanker tipped at sea this love’s contaminated me," he sings, "Like a constant twitching in my eye this love of ours will never die."

On "Just Dumb Enough to Try," Father John Misty embraces the role of the sad-sack balladeer. "I know a few ten-cent words I can break out to keep up with her," he croons over a brooding piano melody, "But you can take what I know about love and drown it in the sink."

"Disappointing Diamonds" and "Just Dumb Enough to Try" will appear on God's Favorite Customer alongside previously released single, "Mr. Tillman," which arrived in February. God's Favorite Customer, follows Father John Misty's 2017 LP, Pure Comedy, and is available to pre-order via the musician's website.