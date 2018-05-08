Father John Misty Brings Bad Behavior Anthem, 'Mr. Tillman,' to 'Fallon'

Father John Misty brought his ballad about bad hotel behavior, "Mr. Tillman," to The Tonight Show Monday. "Mr. Tillman" is sung from the perspective of a hotel employee forced to deal with Father John Misty's erratic behavior (the musician's real name is Josh Tillman).

During the performance, Misty cut a stoic figure as he crooned lines like, "Don't leave your mattress in the rain if you sleep on the balcony," over the song's soothing instrumentals, while members of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus provided backing vocals.



"Mr. Tillman" is set to appear on Father John Misty's upcoming album, God's Favorite Customer, which arrives June 1st. The musician released the song in February and has since released two more album cuts, "Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All" and "Just Dumb Enough to Try."

God's Favorite Customer follows Father John Misty's 2017 album Pure Comedy. He'll perform a string of concerts and festivals this summer in support of the new record starting June 16th at Rock the Garden in Minneapolis, Minnesota.