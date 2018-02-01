See Fall Out Boy Perform Thrilling 'Hold Me Tight or Don't' on 'Corden'

Fall Out Boy delivered a blistering rendition of "Hold Me Tight or Don't" on The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday. The track appears on the band's latest album, Mania.

For the performance, Fall Out Boy ran with the Day of the Dead theme used in the "Hold Me Tight or Don't" video, with all four members sporting glowing orange skeleton face paint. The striking visuals paired well with the song's razor-edge riffs as Fall Out Boy tore through "Hold Me Tight or Don't" and frontman Patrick Stump showcased his pitch-perfect pop-punk wail.

Fall Out Boy released Mania last month, and the album became the group's third straight to reach Number One on the Billboard 200 album chart, following 2015's American Beauty/American Psycho and 2013's Save Rock and Roll.

After treks in Australia, Europe and Japan this spring, Fall Out Boy will launch a North American tour in support of Mania August 29th in Uniondale, New York. The tour wraps October 10th in New Orleans, and Machine Gun Kelly will serve as support throughout.