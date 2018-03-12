Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy to Headline Gun Violence Prevention Benefit

Fall Out Boy and G-Eazy will headline an upcoming concert to support the March for Our Lives rallies, organized in response to the last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The "Stay Amped" show – booked for Friday, March 23rd at Washington D.C. venue the Anthem – will benefit gun violence prevention groups Giffords and Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund.

Lizzo and BeBe Rexha will also perform at the Fall Out Boy-curated event, organized by Liana Huth of broadcasting company Entercom and Donna Westmoreland of concert promotion company I.M.P.

The concert will include appearances from students, gun violence survivors and alumni from Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a recent shooting killed 17 students and teachers. Additional guests will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 14th at 10 a.m. through the Ticketfly website and in person at local venues the Anthem, 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavillion and Lincoln Theater.



"This is a time for action," Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz said in a statement. "We need to support the Parkland teens, and kids across the country. We have their backs, and we must demand our lawmakers do more to end this gun violence crisis."



"I'm looking forward to being a part of this and getting energized by these kids and other survivors who have been incredibly inspiring to me," added G-Eazy.

Following the shooting, Parkland students organized the March for Our Lives rallies, urging lawmakers to implement policies that will prevent gun violence. Over 600 additional marches have been scheduled throughout the country.

