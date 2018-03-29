Fabolous Arrested Following Domestic Violence Allegation

The rapper Fabolous was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Emily Bustamante, according to TMZ. A rep for the rapper did not immediately return Rolling Stone's request for comment.

TMZ reports that Bustamante contacted the police on Wednesday and said that Fabolous struck her. Later in the day, the rapper visiting the police station in Englewood, New Jersey with his lawyer. He was booked for a pair of felonies, aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat, and provided with a ticket for a later court appearance.

Alberto Ebanks, the rapper's attorney, told Billboard, "I've known Fab close to 20 years and believe he is incapable of engaging in the alleged conduct."

The rapper has two children with Bustamante. She's also known for her role on the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: New York and her work in fashion.

Last November, Fabolous released a collaborative album with Jadakiss titled Friday on Elm Street. Future, Teyana Taylor and Swizz Beatz also contributed to the LP.