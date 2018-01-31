Rolling Stone Live Minneapolis: Check Out the Exclusive Playlist

Super Bowl weekend is the gift that keeps on giving: Not only can fans check out a livestream of Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis on TIDAL.com, but the party starts early with this exclusive TIDAL playlist.

Songs on the specially curated playlist include hits by Rolling Stone's latest cover stars Migos ("Bad and Boujee," "Slippery" and "Motorsport"), as well as 21 Savage ("Bank Account"), T-Pain ("Buy U A Drank"), Cardi B ("Bartier Cardi") and DJ Cassidy ("Future Is Mine").



This Friday, February 2nd Rolling Stone is partnering with TIDAL to livestream the concert, where Migos, 21 Savage, T-Pain and DJ Cassidy will perform. Fans can tune into TIDAL X: Rolling Stone Live Minneapolis at 9pm PT/12pm ET on Friday February 2nd on TIDAL.com/RollingStoneLive.

Don’t have a TIDAL membership yet? Sign up for a complimentary three-month trial of the streaming service on TIDAL.com/Rollingstone.