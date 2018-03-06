Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling Plot Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Rock outfit Evanescence and electric violinist Lindsey Stirling will unite for a co-headlining North American tour this summer.

The trek starts July 6th at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri and includes stops in Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix and more. The tour wraps September 8th at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington.

Tickets for most shows go on sale March 9th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation (on-sale dates for concerts in Chicago and Atlanta not yet been announced). Both Evanescence and Stirling will host their own pre-sales as well and offer a limited number of VIP packages starting March 7th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on both artists' websites.

Throughout the tour, Evanescence and Stirling will perform alongside a full orchestra. The two artists recently collaborated on the song "Hi-Lo," off Evanescence's 2017 album, Synthesis. Last year, Stirling also released her own solo album, Warmer in the Winter.

Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling Tour Dates



July 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 9 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravina

July 12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 27 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theatre

August 14 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater

August 15 – Atlanta, GA @ venue TBD

August 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

August 18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

August 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

August 24 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

August 25 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 31 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

September 1 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater

September 5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

September 7 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September 8 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre