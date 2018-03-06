Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling Plot Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Rock outfit Evanescence and electric violinist Lindsey Stirling will unite for a co-headlining North American tour this summer.
The trek starts July 6th at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri and includes stops in Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix and more. The tour wraps September 8th at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington.
Tickets for most shows go on sale March 9th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation (on-sale dates for concerts in Chicago and Atlanta not yet been announced). Both Evanescence and Stirling will host their own pre-sales as well and offer a limited number of VIP packages starting March 7th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on both artists' websites.
Throughout the tour, Evanescence and Stirling will perform alongside a full orchestra. The two artists recently collaborated on the song "Hi-Lo," off Evanescence's 2017 album, Synthesis. Last year, Stirling also released her own solo album, Warmer in the Winter.
Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling Tour Dates
July 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 9 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravina
July 12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 25 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 27 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
July 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theatre
August 14 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater
August 15 – Atlanta, GA @ venue TBD
August 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
August 18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
August 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
August 24 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
August 25 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 31 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
September 1 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater
September 5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
September 7 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
September 8 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre