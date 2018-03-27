Erykah Badu, Miguel, Janelle Monae Top Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup

Erykah Badu, Miguel, Janelle Monáe are among the headlining acts for the 2018 Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn.

Related See Explosive Photos From Afropunk Fest 2016 Janelle Monáe, TV on the Radio, Ice Cube and more

The festival will be held August 25th and 26th at Commodore Barry Park in Fort Greene. Other artists set to perform include Tyler, the Creator, the Internet, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Denzel Curry, Twin Shadow, Ibeyi, Jamila Woods, Lolawolf and H.E.R.

Meanwhile, Afropunk's third annual Carnival of Consciousness in Atlanta will feature N.E.R.D., Kaytranada and the Internet, October 13th and 14th at 787 Windsor. The lineup also boasts Benjamin Booker, Wicked Wisdom, Noname, Little Simz, Serpentwithfeet, Yves Tumor and Kari Faux. Additional artists will be announced soon.

Tickets for Afropunk Brooklyn are on sale via the festival's website (an on-sale date for the Carnival of Consciousness has yet to be announced). This year, Afropunk is also launching a new BOGO initiative – Buy One, Give One – that will provide one additional ticket to a New York City-area youth for every general admission ticket purchased. Afropunk developed the program in partnership with local organizations like, Recess Art and Young New Yorkers.

Fans can also earn a ticket to Afropunk by participating in the social justice advocacy program, Afropunk Army. Afropunk has partnered with a variety of nonprofit groups to provide volunteer opportunities, with a minimum of eight hours of volunteer work garnering one general admission ticket. The AP Army program for 2018 will be launched later this spring, with additional information available on the Afropunk website.

Prior to the Brooklyn and Atlanta festivals, Afropunk will host the third installment of its Paris festival July 14th and 15th. The show will feature SZA, D'Angelo, Gary Clark Jr., Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue and more.