Eric Clapton will complement the upcoming home release of the revealing documentary Life in 12 Bars with a massive soundtrack featuring five unreleased songs.



The Life in 12 Bars soundtrack – which features songs from all of the Clapton-affiliated bands and solo work as well as tracks by the Beatles, Muddy Waters and Aretha Franklin – arrives June 8th on CD and digitally, while a 4-LP version will hit shelves on July 20th.

The previously unreleased tracks include a mammoth 17-minute version of "Spoonful" that Cream performed live in 1968 during the band's farewell tour, plus Clapton's full-length version of his Bob Marley cover "I Shot the Sheriff." A live rendition of Derek & The Dominos' version of Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing," Clapton's live take on Chuck Berry's "Little Queenie" from 1974 and the unearthed Derek & The Dominos track "High" (later rerecorded for Clapton's solo LP There's One in Every Crowd) round out the unreleased songs.

Life in 12 Bars also features two alternate mixes of Clapton's "After Midnight" and "Let It Rain" from his 1970 debut solo album. The documentary itself will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 8th.

Life in 12 Bars Track List

Disc 1

1. Big Bill Broonzy - "Backwater Blues"

2. Muddy Waters - "My Life Is Ruined"

3. Muddy Waters - "I Got Mojo Working" (Live At Newport Jazz Festival 1960)

4. The Yardbirds - "I Wish You Would"

5. The Yardbirds - "For Your Love"

6. John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers - "Steppin’ Out"

7. John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers - "All Your Love"

8. Cream - "I Feel Free"

9. Cream - "Strange Brew"

10. Cream - "Sunshine of Your Love"

11. Aretha Franklin - "Good to Me As I Am To You"

12. Cream - "Crossroads"

13. The Beatles - "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

14. Cream - "Badge"

15. Cream - "White Room (Live)"

16. Cream - "Spoonful (Live from Goodbye tour – LA Forum October 19, 1968) *

17. Blind Faith - "Presence Of The Lord"

Disc 2

1. Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton - "Comin’ Home"

2. Eric Clapton - "After Midnight" (alternate mix)

3. Eric Clapton - "Let It Rain" (alternate mix)

4. Derek and The Dominos - "High" *

5. George Harrison - "My Sweet Lord"

6. Derek and The Dominos - "Thorn Tree In The Garden"

7. Derek and The Dominos - "Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out"

8. Derek and The Dominos - "Bell Bottom Blues -

9. Derek and The Dominos - "Layla"

10. Derek and The Dominos - "Little Wing (Live at the Fillmore 1970)" *

11. Derek and The Dominos - "Got To Get Better In A Little While"

12. Eric Clapton - "I Shot The Sheriff" (full length version) *

13. Eric Clapton - "Little Queenie" (Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, California, July 19/20, 1974) *

14. Eric Clapton - "Mainline Florida"

15. Eric Clapton - "Tears In Heaven"



* previously unreleased