Eric B & Rakim Reuniting for U.S. Tour

Eric B & Rakim announced a U.S. spring reunion tour, marking the hip-hop duo's first full-scale trek in two decades. The group posted a since-deleted tweet with the dates on Monday; however, a rep for Rakim told Rolling Stone that the shows are "100 percent confirmed."

The 18-date tour launches April 8th in Boston and concludes May 3rd in San Francisco. The upcoming run follows the group's one-off reunion show at Harlem's Apollo Theater in July 2017, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of their landmark debut LP, 1987's Paid in Full. The duo performed the entire album during their set, which featured guest spots from EPMD, Main Source, Flavor Fav, Ma$e, Ice-T, Roxanne Shante, Maino and T La Rock, among others.



Eric B announced plans for an extensive reunion with Rakim in October 2016, but a tour didn't materialize at the time. The duo also teased plans to remaster all four of their albums and film new videos for classic songs like "I Ain't No Joke" and "Paid in Full." Last year, they reissued Paid in Full on "money green" vinyl.

The seeds of the reunion date back to July 2016, when Eric B. attended Rakim's benefit show for the Universal Hip Hop Museum in Newark, New Jersey – the first time in years they'd been in the same room.

Eric B & Rakim Tour Dates

April 8 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

April 10 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

April 12 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

April 15 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome

April 17 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

April 19 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

April 20 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

April 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 24 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

April 25 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

April 26 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

April 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

April 29 - Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

April 30 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

May 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore