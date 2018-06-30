Eric B & Rakim Ready 'Complete Collection' Vinyl Box Set

Eric B & Rakim will reissue their entire catalog on vinyl for the first time with the pioneering rap duo's The Complete Collection 1987-1992.

The 8-LP, 2-CD set collects the duo's four albums – 1987s Paid in Full, 1988's Follow the Leader, 1990's Let the Rhythm Hit Em and 1992's Don't Sweat the Technique – as well as two discs worth of remixes, many of which will be made available digitally for the first time as part of The Complete Collection.

The Complete Collection 1987-1992, due out July 13th and available to preorder now, also comes with a 36-page deluxe booklet, the albums' original liner notes, a ridged slipcase and more.

Nearly 25 years after the rapper and producer parted ways, Eric B & Rakim reunited in 2017 for a Paid in Full anniversary concert. The one-off reunion turned into a full-fledged tour in 2018, including a gig at the all-star Yo! MTV Raps concert in Brooklyn.

PAID IN FULL



1. I Ain't No Joke

2. Eric B. Is on the Cut

3. My Melody

4. I Know You Got Soul

5. Move the Crowd

6. Paid in Full

7. As the Rhyme Goes On

8. Chinese Arithmetic

9. Eric B. Is President

10. Extended Beat



FOLLOW THE LEADER

1. Follow the Leader

2. Microphone Fiend

3. Lyrics of Fury

4. Eric B. Never Scared

5. Just a Beat

6. Put Your Hands Together

7. To the Listeners

8. No Competition

9. The R

10. Musical Massacre

11. Beats for the Listeners



LET THE RHYTHM HIT EM

1. Let the Rhythm Hit 'Em

2. No Omega

3. In the Ghetto

4. Step Back

5. Eric B. Made My Day

6. Run for Cover

7. Untouchables

8. Mahogany

9. Keep 'Em Eager to Listen

10. Set 'Em Straight



DON’T SWEAT THE TECHNIQUE

1. What's on Your Mind?

2. Teach the Children

3. Pass the Hand Grenade

4. Casualties of War

5. Rest Assured

6. The Punisher

7. Relax with Pep

8. Keep the Beat

9. What's Going On?

10. Know the Ledge

11. Don't Sweat the Technique

12. Kick Along