Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Slams March for Our Lives Protests

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes, a survivor of a mass-shooting incident, called the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School "disgusting vile abusers of the dead" for participating in the March for Our Lives protest.

Hughes penned his tirade in the caption of an Instagram post that mocked gun control and the efforts for stricter gun laws. "Obviously … The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law (like the law against Murder) is to ... pass another Law," Hughes wrote. "But before we pass this law we're going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of 16 of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention."

"Look how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect me and my friends in Paris," Hughes added. Eagles of Death Metal were onstage at Paris' Bataclan on the night of November 13th, 2015, when armed terrorists stormed the venue and killed 89 people, including the band's merchandise manager.

"As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action," Hughes wrote.

Nearly two years after the terror attack, Hughes made controversial statements suggesting that the Bataclan shooting was an inside job perpetrated by the venue's security. Hughes also criticized the French government for imposing stricter gun laws. Although Hughes later apologized for his "baseless" comments, Eagles of Death Metal were still dropped from the lineup of numerous French music festivals.

On Sunday, Hughes chastised the Parkland, Florida survivors for demanding legislature on gun control. "The Whitney Houston song about letting the children lead the way wasn’t actually had operating paradigm for life ... And when the truth don’t line up with your bullshit narrative just hold your breath and stamp your feet and refused to except it ... then take multiple days off of school playing hooky at the expense of 16 of your classmates blood … it might be funny if it wasn't so pathetic and disgusting," Hughes added.

"Long Live Rock’n’Roll ... and may everyone of these disgusting vile abusers of the dead live as long as possible so they can have the maximum amount of time to endure their shame ... and be Cursed ..."

In a follow-up Instagram post, while he didn't apologize for his comments, Hughes acknowledged that he shouldn't have mixed rock n' roll and politics.

"I’ve always believed in the motto I may not agree with what you’re saying but I’ll die for your right to say it. Saddens me to see so many not have this motto for the same," he wrote. "I’m going to start a second Instagram for where I shall put my political beliefs... I love every lover of Rock’n’Roll and And every lover of Rock’n’Roll is welcome here check your politics at the door and I’ll start with myself."

Read Hughes' full comments below: