EODM's Jesse Hughes Apologizes After March For Our Lives Tirade

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes apologized to "the youth of America" on Saturday for criticizing the March for Our Lives protest. The apology came five days after Hughes labeled the surviving students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting as "disgusting vile abusers of the dead."

"Recently I made some posts on my Instagram that did not communicate how I feel about a variety of topics," Hughes said in his video apology on Instagram. "What I intended to be a statement about the hijacking by any side of the aisle of the beautiful agenda of a movement of our nation's youth came off seeming like a mean-spirited and personal attack and slight of the youth themselves."

Hughes added, "I wanna be clear, I never intended for that to happen. I was not attempting to impugn the youth of America and this beautiful thing that they accomplished. I truly am sorry, I did not mean to hurt anyone or cause any harm."

In Hughes' since-deleted Instagram post following the March For Our Lives protest, the rocker – himself a survivor of the Bataclan terror attack in Paris – wrote, "As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action."

However, Hughes said Saturday, "As someone who's watched their friends shot in front of their eyes and seen people killed that they love, I should have handled this a lot more maturely and responsibly, and I did not do that and I messed up. And I hope that you're able to forgive me but please know that I did not mean to do what it seems like it was I was doing."

Watch Hughes' apology below: