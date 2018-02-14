Eminem Chronicles Bleak Love Triangle in 'River' Video With Ed Sheeran

Eminem traces a relationship from hopeful beginning to volatile end in the new, documentary-style "River" video, featuring guest singer Ed Sheeran.

The clip opens with an unseen director interviewing Eminem, the rapper's fictional girlfriend and her ex-husband about their cycles of romance and despair. "My personal life is not exactly a highlight reel," Eminem says as the video veers from the idyllic first stages of his relationship to a heated argument about an unplanned pregnancy.

"What else can I say? It was fun for a while/ That I really woulda' loved your smile," Eminem rhymes. "Didn't really want to abort/ But fuck it – what's one more lie to tell an unborn child?" The visual ends with the rapper back in interview mode, admitting, "What the song means to me is something that I felt like I needed to get off my chest."

"River" is the second single from Eminem's recently-issued ninth LP, 2017's Revival.