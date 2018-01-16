Eminem, Dave Matthews Plot Intimate NYC Shows for Grammy Week

Ahead of the Grammys' return to New York City, Eminem, 30 Seconds to Mars, the National, Childish Gambino and Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds will all stage intimate concerts at the city's Irving Plaza the week before the annual award show.

The Live Nation-supported Citi Sound Vault concerts take place from January 24th to 28th at the Manhattan venue, with tickets exclusively available to Citi cardmembers.

30 Seconds to Mars, who kick off the performances January 24th, said of playing a smaller-than-usual venue in a statement, "We've always loved performing in New York. The energy is incredible and we look forward to bringing a special show to Irving Plaza."

With Eminem set to headline summer music festivals everywhere from Coachella to Bonnaroo to New York's Governors Ball, the 1,000-person capacity of Irving Plaza offers a much more intimate setting for the rapper to deliver Revival tracks. The rapper will perform January 26th at the venue, with the National (January 25th), Childish Gambino (January 27th) and Matthews & Reynolds (January 28th) booked for the remainder of the week.

Citi cardmembers can register for tickets to the five shows starting now at the Citi Sound Vault site.

Additionally, Citi are hosting a star-studded the Roots Jam Sessions at New York's Gramercy Theater for four nights over the pre-Grammys week from January 24th to 27th. The Grammys air live from Madison Square Garden on January 28th.