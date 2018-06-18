Elvis Costello Sets Fall Tour Ahead of New Album

Elvis Costello announced a fall tour with the Imposters in support of his soon-to-be-announced new album.
The 20-date, coast-to-coast "Look Now And Then...It's Elvis Costello & The Imposters" trek begins November 2nd in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and concludes December 4th in Vancouver, British Columbia. Prior to the tour, Costello has booked a gig at Chicago's Riot Fest in September.
Tickets for the tour go on sale June 22nd, with tickets to select shows purchased through Costello's official site paired with a preorder of his upcoming LP, his first with Concord Records.
News of the release date and title of Costello's new album, his first non-collaborative LP since 2010's National Ransom, is "imminent," the label promises.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Tour Dates
November 2 - Bethlehem, PA @ The Sands Bethlehem Event Center
November 4 - Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
November 6 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre
November 7 - Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
November 9 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre *
November 10 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
November 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea's Performing Arts Center
November 13 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *
November 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium
November 17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *
November 19 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
November 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
November 23 - Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino
November 25 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *
November 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *
November 28 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim *
November 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
December 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
December 3 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
December 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
*These dates exclude the album offering